TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.04

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 2749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $935.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 10,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $281,999.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,632.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,980,713 in the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 15.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 45.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TechTarget by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

