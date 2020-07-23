the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) will announce $37.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for the Rubicon Project’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. the Rubicon Project posted sales of $37.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that the Rubicon Project will report full year sales of $181.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $182.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.70 million, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for the Rubicon Project.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. the Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

Shares of MGNI opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. the Rubicon Project has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

About the Rubicon Project

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

