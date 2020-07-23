Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $420.99 and last traded at $410.76, with a volume of 2272700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $403.09.

The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.58.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 256.7% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.63. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

