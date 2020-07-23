Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,792.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,263.29. The company has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

