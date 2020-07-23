Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Stake Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Tilly’s worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 3,650.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Tilly’s Inc has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

