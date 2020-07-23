UBS Group Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $97.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,479,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 777,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

