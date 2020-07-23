UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

