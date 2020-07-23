Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $681.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.85 and its 200-day moving average is $550.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $684.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $173,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,874. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

