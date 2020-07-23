Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 415 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Moderna stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $520,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,692,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,564,482.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283,582 shares of company stock worth $144,629,958 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.