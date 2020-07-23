Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

