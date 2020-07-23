Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

