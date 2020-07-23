Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.