Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 103,678 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,731.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

