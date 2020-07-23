Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,214 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,865,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

