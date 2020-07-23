Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.