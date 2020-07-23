Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,833 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

