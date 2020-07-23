Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.32

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.32 and last traded at $218.50, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 287.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

