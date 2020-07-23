Verde Capital Management Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verde Capital Management cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,263.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

