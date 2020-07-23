Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.64

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.40, with a volume of 3127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 18,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $1,063,432.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vicor by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

