VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.46% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIZ. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CIZ opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.