Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 76 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $338.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.56. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

