Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 106.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 730,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Echostar by 14,713.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Echostar by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 22.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after buying an additional 164,865 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Echostar Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

