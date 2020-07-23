Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,756,000 after acquiring an additional 456,299 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 377,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 340,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 217,827 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

MNR opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

MNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.