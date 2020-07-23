Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 449,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 270,718 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 60.9% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 107,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,716 shares of company stock worth $110,272. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

