Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSXP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

NYSE PSXP opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

