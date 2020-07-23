Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $93.14 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

