Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 109.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lear’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

