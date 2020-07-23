Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 15,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $273,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $43,050.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 125.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

