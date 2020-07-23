Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Amarin by 10.3% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Amarin by 32.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.