Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 98,364 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CYCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.28. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.