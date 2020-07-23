Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,344 NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNA. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $5.22 on Thursday. NuCana PLC has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.09.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. On average, research analysts forecast that NuCana PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

