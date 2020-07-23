Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.