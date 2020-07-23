Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.58% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 285,213 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

