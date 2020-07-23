Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 615,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,081,796.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 253,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,338.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

