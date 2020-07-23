Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 44,400 Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Neovasc by 121.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares during the period. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.76. Neovasc Inc has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.