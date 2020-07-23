Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Position in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APHA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 126.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the first quarter worth about $801,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 69.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 567,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 232,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 20.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 134,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aphria from $9.50 to $9.85 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NYSE APHA opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Aphria Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

