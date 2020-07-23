Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $120,000 Stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

