Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $132,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

