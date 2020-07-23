Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $139,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tilray by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tilray by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.25. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $897,176.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,193,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,248,445.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 920,711 shares of company stock worth $7,234,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

