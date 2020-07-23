Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $149,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 227.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 125,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

