Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 311,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $478.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.28). The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

