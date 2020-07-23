Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,702 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,080,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,706 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

HPE opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

