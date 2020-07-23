Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,919 Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 105,868 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

MNLO stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $289.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

In other Menlo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

