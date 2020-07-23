Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Invivo Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invivo Therapeutics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 255,218 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

Invivo Therapeutics Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

