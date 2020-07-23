Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. OpGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 241.40% and a negative net margin of 405.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that OpGen Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

