Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 1,185 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,605.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

