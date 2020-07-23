West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $255.37 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $257.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

