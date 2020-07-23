Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Cfra lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

NYSE:BDX opened at $273.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

