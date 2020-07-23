Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,998 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.97.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.