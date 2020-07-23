Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.96

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 43671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BCS upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Get Yandex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The firm had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.